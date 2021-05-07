BD Megalona Balibilly Serif Font Family

Hi, We are finally pleased to officially present to you our BD Megalona font family.

Please surf the type specimen to see what we did for this works.

https://balibillydesign.com/bdmegalona/

Behance Project presentation:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118279643/BD-Megalona-Serif-Font-Family

Purchase link:

https://balibillydesign.com/product/bdmegalona-serif/

A Short Film About Designing BD MEGALONA Font Family on youtube:

https://youtu.be/uhcVQ2Btdok

Visit our website:

https://balibillydesign.com