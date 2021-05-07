Balibilly Design

BD Megalona Balibilly Serif Font Family

Balibilly Design
Balibilly Design
  • Save
BD Megalona Balibilly Serif Font Family brush font vector logo typography art design typography lettering art handrawn font typogaphy
Download color palette

Hi, We are finally pleased to officially present to you our BD Megalona font family.
Please surf the type specimen to see what we did for this works.
https://balibillydesign.com/bdmegalona/

Behance Project presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118279643/BD-Megalona-Serif-Font-Family

Purchase link:
https://balibillydesign.com/product/bdmegalona-serif/

A Short Film About Designing BD MEGALONA Font Family on youtube:
https://youtu.be/uhcVQ2Btdok

Visit our website:
https://balibillydesign.com

Balibilly Design
Balibilly Design

More by Balibilly Design

View profile
    • Like