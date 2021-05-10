Bruno Arizio

Resn - New Project Coming!

Resn - New Project Coming!
I've been hiding this with a mouth shut. Last month I've joined my friends at Resn in NZ, as a Design Director for a fantastic project for even more fantastic client. Can't wait to share more details but it will come soon.

Posted on May 10, 2021
