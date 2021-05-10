Resn - New Project Coming!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been hiding this with a mouth shut. Last month I've joined my friends at Resn in NZ, as a Design Director for a fantastic project for even more fantastic client. Can't wait to share more details but it will come soon.
Follow me for more updates!
Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot.
Website | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn