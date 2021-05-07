White House artwork for the Biden-Harris Administration

Trending designs to inspire you
Over the years there has been a ton of drawings done of the White House. Im adding another one to the mix, this time for the Biden- Harris administration.
I worked with the amazing team at Wide Eye (wideeye.co) lead by founder & Creative Director, Ben Ostrower and Associate Creative Director, Ida Woldemichael to create this look.
"We wanted create a blueprint-like illustration that evoked the architectural space of the White House; reminding us that America is always a work in progress being rebuilt and renewed."
I thank them for the opportunity.