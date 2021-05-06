Madhab S

Clinic Mobile App

Madhab S
Madhab S
  • Save
Clinic Mobile App appointment calendar appointment booking telemedicine video conference video chat clinic ios ui design mobile application patient app doctor patient appointment healthcare patient appointment medical app health care doctor appointment
Download color palette

Hello Friends 👋🏻

A clinic app for medical practitioners to manage patient care online from anywhere and offline, a patient visit to their clinic.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************

I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com

Follow Me on:
LinkedIn | Behance

Madhab S
Madhab S

More by Madhab S

View profile
    • Like