Clinic Mobile App

Hello Friends 👋🏻
A clinic app for medical practitioners to manage patient care online from anywhere and offline, a patient visit to their clinic.
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
