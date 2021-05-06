Clinic Mobile App

Hello Friends 👋🏻

A clinic app for medical practitioners to manage patient care online from anywhere and offline, a patient visit to their clinic.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD

Illustrations - Illustrator

************

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

************

I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com

Follow Me on:

LinkedIn | Behance