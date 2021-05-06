Telemedicine App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends 👋🏻
Telemedicine consult with your patients over secure video, audio or text chat! Application made easy and affordable to engage new and existing patients.
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com
