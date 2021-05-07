Monty Hayton

Computer Store Redesign pt.1

Monty Hayton
Monty Hayton
Hire Me
  • Save
Computer Store Redesign pt.1 website design webpage minimalist simple landingpage buy computer tech ecommerce store shop page website minimal web design interface clean ux ui
Computer Store Redesign pt.1 website design webpage minimalist simple landingpage buy computer tech ecommerce store shop page website minimal web design interface clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 39 (1).png
  2. Frame 40 (1).png

Computer Store Website
Ive been working on a redesign for a website that sells PC parts and tech. This is a concept to help provide more specific product exposure for the landing page.

Need a Designer for your project?
Feel free to reach out and contact me here to tell me about your project.

If you like any of my work please follow me on Dribbble

Monty Hayton
Monty Hayton
Ideas to Legacies. Tomorrow to Today
Hire Me

More by Monty Hayton

View profile
    • Like