Skatepark Bound

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This guy is on his way to the skatepark.
First time putting together an outdoor scene like this with a character. Lots of challenges here for me! But I'm happy with how it turned out.
Attached a 2x version of the progress shots!
Drop a like if you dig! Thank you so much for checking it out!