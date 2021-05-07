Ben Fryc

Skatepark Bound

Skatepark Bound octane cinema4d c4d animation clean simple sky sidewalk squirrel leaves bush tree outdoors rigging character illustration 3d art 3d
This guy is on his way to the skatepark.

First time putting together an outdoor scene like this with a character. Lots of challenges here for me! But I'm happy with how it turned out.

Attached a 2x version of the progress shots!

Drop a like if you dig! Thank you so much for checking it out!

