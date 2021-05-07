Grady Cameron Co.

Barlo's Blends Logo Design

Barlo's Blends Logo Design illustration illustrator brandidentity modern vintage vector type logo design identity icon design icon symbol minimal mark logotype logos branding brand logo
Intricate, monochrome logo design for a client, Barlo's Blends. Let us know what you think about the design and composition! Press L if you found some inspiration.

www.thegradycameronco.com

Made with: Photoshop, Illustrator

