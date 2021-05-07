Grady Cameron Co.

Sagacity Logo Design

Sagacity Logo Design modern vintage vector type logo design identity icon design icon symbol minimal mark logotype logos branding brand logo
Clean-lined, modern logo design for a client, Sagacity. Let us know what you think about the design and composition! Press L if you found some inspiration.

www.thegradycameronco.com

Made with: Photoshop, Illustrator

You Envision. We Create.
