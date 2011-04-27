Micah Lindenberger

Toothpick detail

Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
  • Save
Toothpick detail
Download color palette

How much detail could go into a toothpick?

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micah Lindenberger

View profile
    • Like