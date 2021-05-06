Editorial Interior Decor Content

Tiffany MA

Editorial content requested to promote artwork within an interior design context for online publishing.
I worked with the interior design team who selected the furniture and interior decorative accessories alongside the curator who selected the artwork to create these square posters to be used for digital editorial content.
It was a super exciting project as it combines both my backgrounds in design and art!

