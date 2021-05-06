Accessible blog

Karina GG
Improving MX Product Design

Karina GG
Improving MX Product Design
Improving MX Product Design
Hello Dribbble world 🏀

This is an experiment thinking in the most people, you can see two versions dark and light. In both versions, I try to keep a good contrast to avoid problems with vision.

Also, I propose settings, for example, to increase the font size, options to hear the text instead of reading.

I hope enjoy this shot, If you like don't forget to give me some love ❤️

Do you want to know more about our talented design team and product services? Visit:
https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

Posted on May 6, 2021
