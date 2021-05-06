Arunesh Varade

36 Days of Type : 5

36 Days of Type : 5 3d art 36 days of type lettering typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
Sixth embroidery form - Kashidakari from Kashmir.
Kashmiri embroidery (also called Kashida) is used for phirans (woollen kurtas) and namdahs (woollen rugs) as well as stoles. It mostly draws inspiration from nature.
Kashmiri embroidery is known for the skilled execution of a single stitch, often called the Kashmiri stitch. Seen here are the 'Aari' and 'Sozni' forms of the Kashmiri embroidery.

