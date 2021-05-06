Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Daily UI #030 - Pricing
Pricing section on main page for an online bakery that sells breakfast baskets.
Checkout some other UI for the same website:
Credit Card on day 2: https://dribbble.com/shots/15361820-Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout
E-mail Receipt on day 017: https://dribbble.com/shots/15484203-Daily-UI-017-Email-Receipt
Tell me what you think! :)