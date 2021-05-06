Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/

Daily UI #030 - Pricing

Pricing section on main page for an online bakery that sells breakfast baskets.

Checkout some other UI for the same website:

Credit Card on day 2: https://dribbble.com/shots/15361820-Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout

E-mail Receipt on day 017: https://dribbble.com/shots/15484203-Daily-UI-017-Email-Receipt

Tell me what you think! :)