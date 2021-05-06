Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #030 - Pricing

Daily UI #030 - Pricing dailyui 030 daily ui 030 bakery pricing plans pricing table pricing plan pricing page pricing breakfast website design web design daily daily ui challenge ux daily ui ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Pricing section on main page for an online bakery that sells breakfast baskets.

Checkout some other UI for the same website:
Credit Card on day 2: https://dribbble.com/shots/15361820-Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout
E-mail Receipt on day 017: https://dribbble.com/shots/15484203-Daily-UI-017-Email-Receipt

Tell me what you think! :)

