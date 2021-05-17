Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Layout Exploration 20

Layout Exploration 20 minimal grid design landing page branding ux layout design website typography clean ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Here is another Layout & Typography Exploration, In it I have used work of director Cindy Lee.

I will be really happy to get your thoughts over this exploration, Thank you.

Photo & Content Credits: www.dezeen.com 

