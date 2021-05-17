Layout Exploration 20

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
Here is another Layout & Typography Exploration, In it I have used work of director Cindy Lee.
I will be really happy to get your thoughts over this exploration, Thank you.
Photo & Content Credits: www.dezeen.com