U.S. Century Bank Landing Page - Option A (A/B Testing)

Hey guys!

I want to share a new landing page I did for U.S Century Bank.

This is an additional version for A/B Testing. You can check my other post to see the second version.

Thoughts?

🚀 Lead Product Designer / Design Direction
