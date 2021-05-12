Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Constantin Calcatinge 🎬

XSplit - Logo Animation

Constantin Calcatinge 🎬
Constantin Calcatinge 🎬
XSplit - Logo Animation gaming screenshot webcam broadcast app logoreveal animated streaming ui xsplit ux branding gif logo ae render aftereffects motion design animation
  1. XSplit Dribbbel.mp4
  2. XSplit-Dribbble-diff.gif

Happy to share with you the logo animation I created for XSplit, a live streaming and recording software for gaming, presentations and live events.

Feel free to contact me here: constantin.design.cc@gmail.com

Constantin Calcatinge 🎬
Constantin Calcatinge 🎬
