Kailash Saravanan

#2 - Credit Card Checkout

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan
  • Save
#2 - Credit Card Checkout clean trendy 2021 trend payment creditcard credit card checkout ui ux modern ui design white design dailyuichallenge daily ui ux ui minimalistic minimalism minimalist graphic design minimal
Download color palette

Here is my 2nd shot for the dailyUI challenge, a minimal Credit Card payment screen.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my
Behance Portfolio | Personal website

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

Kailash Saravanan
Kailash Saravanan

More by Kailash Saravanan

View profile
    • Like