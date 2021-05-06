DailyUI040

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nice little recipe card for some tasty Korean BBQ Tofu Tacos (recipe courtesy of Sara Moulton: https://saramoulton.com/2014/10/korean-bbq-tofu-tacos/). This was a bit of an exercise to design something that could live both on and offline, so it resembles a bit more of an old school recipe card.