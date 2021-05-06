Personal Website | Home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers!
This is the home screen of a personal website for a founder of Blockchain Tech Corp.
Nick Spanos is a pioneer in the bitcoin and blockchain technology space. In 2013, Spanos founded Bitcoin Center NYC - the world's first-ever cryptocurrency trading floor.
I was approached for a redesign of the site.
Full version of the website design on Behance