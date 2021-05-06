Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FC Helsingor - Brand Toolkit

FC Helsingor - Brand Toolkit sport river waves blue shield crown denmark crest football soccer logotype logomark identity symbol type branding negative space mark icon logo
FC Helsingor mono crest and brand toolkit 🧰👑

The design takes inspiration from Helsingor’s coat of arms, as well as its rich history, location and Kronborg Castle.
Rebound of
FC Helsingor Crest
By Nick Budrewicz
