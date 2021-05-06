Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petra

Colours & Typography - Exploration

Petra
Petra
  • Save
Colours & Typography - Exploration colorcombinations coffeelover coffeeshop coffee colorfulldesign landingpage playingwithcolors colors website illustrator web vector illustration ux typography minimal ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Today I want to share with you my Colours & Typography Exploration. I wanted to play with various colours and typography to add dimension to my design.

Please share your thoughts in the comment sections and leave a 🤍 if you like it!

Cheers! 👋🏻

Behance - https://www.behance.net/petraeljkovi
Dribbble - https://dribbble.com/Zeljkovic

Petra
Petra

More by Petra

View profile
    • Like