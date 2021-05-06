Moral Support Beer Can Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Based on Josh Emrich's original style for Copper Kettle's 19 oz can lineup, Moral Support was the next release in this series. Drawing from the style he created, we played up the hop theme and made everything tie together while creating a unique design that can stand up on its own.