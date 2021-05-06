Norlo Design

Moral Support Beer Can Label Design

Moral Support Beer Can Label Design
Based on Josh Emrich's original style for Copper Kettle's 19 oz can lineup, Moral Support was the next release in this series. Drawing from the style he created, we played up the hop theme and made everything tie together while creating a unique design that can stand up on its own.

