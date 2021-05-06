Andy Orlandi
United Nations Tech Access Partnership Microsite

Andy Orlandi
Andy Orlandi for Aerolab
United Nations Tech Access Partnership Microsite web design desktop design desktop product design world health organization developing countries technology platform tech development design aerolab ux ui ui ux microsite covid19 un covid united nations
Hi everyone! 👋

In May 2020 we designed and developed this platform for the United Nations Bank of Technology in only three weeks.

It is a technology matchmaking platform to scale up local production of essential COVID-19 technologies in developing countries through technology transfer. Aerolab provided its expertise in design and development with a pro-bono work.

Thanks to the UNDP, UNCTAD and the WHO for trusting Aerolab! ✨

Congrats to the Aerolab team that worked on this project: 👏 Andy Orlandi , Marcos Moreira in Development and Ludmilla Avelleira. 🚀

