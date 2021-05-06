United Nations Tech Access Partnership Microsite

Hi everyone! 👋

In May 2020 we designed and developed this platform for the United Nations Bank of Technology in only three weeks.

It is a technology matchmaking platform to scale up local production of essential COVID-19 technologies in developing countries through technology transfer. Aerolab provided its expertise in design and development with a pro-bono work.

Thanks to the UNDP, UNCTAD and the WHO for trusting Aerolab! ✨

Congrats to the Aerolab team that worked on this project: 👏 Andy Orlandi , Marcos Moreira in Development and Ludmilla Avelleira. 🚀

Here’s some more Aeromagic✨ for ya’

Our webside — Instagram