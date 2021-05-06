Tattoo Shop Sign

Trending designs to inspire you
I wanted to portray a sign that had a vintage feel with a slight steampunk aesthetic. The raven naturally has a cool, edgy vibe - I drew it in photoshop using my Wacom tablet. The iron-esque scroll work and fonts have that vintage steampunk vibe that completes the sign. Although I used two different fonts, they marry well and would be a good, legible option from several feet away.