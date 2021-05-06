Christina Castellana

Tattoo Shop Sign

Christina Castellana
Christina Castellana
  • Save
Tattoo Shop Sign raven illustration logo design brand design brand identity tattoo shop
Download color palette

I wanted to portray a sign that had a vintage feel with a slight steampunk aesthetic. The raven naturally has a cool, edgy vibe - I drew it in photoshop using my Wacom tablet. The iron-esque scroll work and fonts have that vintage steampunk vibe that completes the sign. Although I used two different fonts, they marry well and would be a good, legible option from several feet away.

Christina Castellana
Christina Castellana

More by Christina Castellana

View profile
    • Like