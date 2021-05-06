Matthew

New York Metro line

New York Metro line digital illustration textured artist illustration digital drawing colorful color graphic clean flat digital art artwork brand branding vibrant travel art illustrator illustration
I love and adore New York and although I have illustrated a few of New York, I really like this one. A shot of everyday life. People waiting to get to a destination. I really liked the color palette too, which made a snapshot of normal life but more vibrant.

