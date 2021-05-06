New York Metro line

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love and adore New York and although I have illustrated a few of New York, I really like this one. A shot of everyday life. People waiting to get to a destination. I really liked the color palette too, which made a snapshot of normal life but more vibrant.