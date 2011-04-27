Canales & Co.

Repair Shop Logo

Canales & Co.
Canales & Co.
Hire Us
  • Save
Repair Shop Logo logo type design vintage stamp
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Canales & Co.
Canales & Co.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Canales & Co.

View profile
    • Like