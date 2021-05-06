Dul Zorigoo

Telecom Carrier Application Design

Telecom Carrier Application Design
Hey everyone, haven't posted in a very long time. Here is a project our team worked on recently. This one was particularly tricky for me personally, as it was the first time designing an app that involves Chinese characters.

FET, Taiwan’s leading telecom provider, contacted our team to redesign their mobile application. The goal was to build a platform that allowed users to enjoy a variety of services from their telecom app, from entertainment and gaming to food and shopping.

Posted on May 6, 2021
