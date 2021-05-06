Target Tracking: Haku

The arrival to this idea came at the realization that sunglasses and eyeglasses are not an easy product for a client to purchase online. Therefore I thought of an idea to take a scale 1:1 model make it possible for one to view the 3D model through their phone. Once one flips the camera over to the front view camera, the same eyeglasses are placed on your face in order to see how they look as proximate to reality as possible.