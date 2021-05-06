Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
raha mohamadi

Mahyar barbershop | logo concept

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi
  • Save
Mahyar barbershop | logo concept typography illustrator design icon brand animation web flat app brand design idea logotype concept art concept design concept branding minimal character ui logo
Download color palette

Mahyar barber shop concept logo      
Designer | raha mohamadi | April 2021     
Sketch 2

●leave your comment.if you like

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam
http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi

More by raha mohamadi

View profile
    • Like