Anatomical Skull - A Study

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I drew this illustration for a massage therapist specializing in cranial sacral therapy. She wanted it printed so she could show her patients how the healing modality works with certain points on the skull. I drew the skulls in colored pencil and then imported the drawing into Photoshop where I added the background color.