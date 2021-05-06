Christina Castellana

Anatomical Skull - A Study

Anatomical Skull - A Study chiropractor skull art medical design medical illustration art skull anatomy
I drew this illustration for a massage therapist specializing in cranial sacral therapy. She wanted it printed so she could show her patients how the healing modality works with certain points on the skull. I drew the skulls in colored pencil and then imported the drawing into Photoshop where I added the background color.

