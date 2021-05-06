Matthew

War of the worlds

Matthew
Matthew
  • Save
War of the worlds artwork artist films fantasy art book cover design book cover art book graphic flat drawing digital illustration design colorful color clean art illustration illustrator
Download color palette

I like War of the world and the original book cover. I wanted to update it and recreate a version with different colors. I was really happy with this outcome and got a lot of good feedback from it.

Matthew
Matthew

More by Matthew

View profile
    • Like