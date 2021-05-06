Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shruti Vidyanand

Landing Page Design for Health Food Store

Shruti Vidyanand
Shruti Vidyanand
  • Save
Landing Page Design for Health Food Store yellow health app website pink green pastel colors pastels lifestyle healthy food healthy hero section hero banner landing page landing page design website design webdesign web design web
Download color palette

A landing page (hero banner) design for a mock healthy food website - called helathie. Steering away from the usual bright greens, I decided to use more pleasing pastels that evoke a fresh, vibrant vibe. The imagery is a beautiful shot taken from Unsplash!

The copy is also written by yous truly

Any and all feedback is welcome!

Shruti Vidyanand
Shruti Vidyanand

More by Shruti Vidyanand

View profile
    • Like