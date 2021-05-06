Palasz Trees - Hand Drawn Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Sometimes you gotta shake things up a bit! This project was a slight departure from my norm (as I rarely do hand-drawn typography) but I valued the process and it really came together. A quaint little hand-drawn logo for Palasz Tree Service, currently being used on their embroidered beanies.
