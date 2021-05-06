Brian Olson Graphic Design

Palasz Trees - Hand Drawn Logo

Palasz Trees - Hand Drawn Logo branding design script calligraphy light green green graphic design branding agency wordmark logotype typography handdrawntype handlettering branding and identity branding iconography clean brand minimal logo
Sometimes you gotta shake things up a bit! This project was a slight departure from my norm (as I rarely do hand-drawn typography) but I valued the process and it really came together. A quaint little hand-drawn logo for Palasz Tree Service, currently being used on their embroidered beanies.

