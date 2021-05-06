Jaahz

Cheesematic

Jaahz
Jaahz
  • Save
Cheesematic gradient glassmorphism dark website dark theme dark ui dark mode cinema website design movies landing page movies webdesign ux ui design
Download color palette

Inspired from the main concepts of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB, tried to bring them together in one design created on Figma.

View full design on Figma:
https://www.figma.com/proto/NJbyliNNvGqyJO0ktipRLE/Cheesematic?node-id=21%3A0&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1

Jaahz
Jaahz

More by Jaahz

View profile
    • Like