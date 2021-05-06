Emilia Anell

Responsive Landing Page – 80s Fever

Emilia Anell
Emilia Anell
  • Save
Responsive Landing Page – 80s Fever mobile ui design ui webdesign website design responsive responsive design uiux uidesign web design
Download color palette

Had fun designing a landing page idea for the 80s/early 90s holics. I tried to stick to an outrun style while still making it feel like a website from 2021.

(The bottom nav in mobile is fixed of course! (it will always be at the bottom of the screen as you scroll))

Thank you for checking it out and pressing L if you like it. ❤️

Emilia Anell
Emilia Anell

More by Emilia Anell

View profile
    • Like