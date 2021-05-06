Jahirul Haque Jony

Aimfit Logo Design, Modern A Logo Mark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Aimfit Logo Design, Modern A Logo Mark. abstract logo vector illustration logotype designer logomark minimal logo logotype app logo fitness logo health logo gradient logo creative logo simple logo 2021 logo logo presentation vector illustrations logo modern logo branding abstract
Download color palette

People Healthy Life and Community Care Business Logo Design (Unused for sale). Initial Typography with abstract success Man or Woman Winner sports fitness logotype, Leadership training concept icon. Please let me know your valuable feedback.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like