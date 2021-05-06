Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Upstrivers Design Studio

Taxi booking app

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio
  • Save
Taxi booking app vector application design mobile app mobileappdesign app design mobile app design taxi app ux ui ride uber clone app cab app ride sharing app ridesharing taxi booking app transport app
Download color palette

Taxi booking app design concept...
Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Contact us on
https://upstrivers.com
Or
info@upstrviers.com

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio

More by Upstrivers Design Studio

View profile
    • Like