Packaging Design for Saki

I love packaging design because it's meant to accomplish two things - accurately describe the item and entice the customer to purchase the item. Sake is not a popular go-to for American woman who mainly prefer wine/wine coolers and beer. To engage this population, I decided to create a label that was feminine, inviting, and that clearly indicated the flavor notes in English.