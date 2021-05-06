Casino slot symbols Animation Design

Trending designs to inspire you
On the animated screen, you can see how all the symbols of the slot come to life.
⠀
The casino chips are stacked in even columns, as if the player is cleverly fingering them with his fingers.
The dice wobble as if they stopped after being thrown. The symbols on the slot machine quickly change and eventually stop in the winning combination "777". The rest of the symbols shimmer with bright highlights.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/casino/
