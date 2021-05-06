Galih Pandu

Streaming App

Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu
  • Save
Streaming App livestream football app uidesign web design
Download color palette

Hello Football lovers
allow me to show to you about my design explorations of football live stream app, so you can watch your favorite club play against other club. hope you enjoy my work.
thanks

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu

More by Galih Pandu

View profile
    • Like