Creative advertising for building materials company

Creative advertising for building materials company builder work posters yellow key visual advertising creative funny 3d art 3d
Design concept for brand employer company. The company trades in construction materials, so the concept consists of a metaphor for comparing work of employees with construction activity.

You can see whole project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118982983/Key-visual-for-building-materials-company

Posted on May 6, 2021
