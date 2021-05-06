Product Labels for Earthly essentials by Ciara

"Earthly Essentials by Ciara" is a company that manufactures a various range of earthly products such as cream, CBD oils/ Balm, etc.

The owner wanted to redesign her labels with a fresh look, modern and also in a clean design. so when she contacted us, she sent us her current labels and products. after we did a review on her products and labels, we become with a fresh look, modern design product labels.

The owner satisfied 100% with our first design, and move to the next branding designs.

You can see her website Here which also developed by Felix.

You can see the real photos of the product labels that she uses in her products by visiting Instagram and Facebook pages too.

