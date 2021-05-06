Kryptonite Collection - Jewelry Ad

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've always been fascinated by the power of kryptonite and thought it would be fun to create a jewelry ad that incorporates that supernatural element. I used the emerald to symbolize the kryptonite - first we have it in the raw in the upper left corner - it's radioactive power is emanating from the geode with a green glow. This glow is spreading out in the direction of the final piece - the ring; the radioactive glow is also emanating from the ring, showing it's power - it was crafted from this alien geode. Overall, the ad is meant to stir feelings of supernatural power, and the wearer of the ring is unstoppable - even to the point of weakening superman.