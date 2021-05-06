Kryptonite Collection - Jewelry Ad

I've always been fascinated by the power of kryptonite and thought it would be fun to create a jewelry ad that incorporates that supernatural element. I used the emerald to symbolize the kryptonite - first we have it in the raw in the upper left corner - it's radioactive power is emanating from the geode with a green glow. This glow is spreading out in the direction of the final piece - the ring; the radioactive glow is also emanating from the ring, showing it's power - it was crafted from this alien geode. Overall, the ad is meant to stir feelings of supernatural power, and the wearer of the ring is unstoppable - even to the point of weakening superman.