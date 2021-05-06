Creative advertising for building materials company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design concept for brand employer company. The company trades in construction materials, so the concept consists of a metaphor for comparing work of employees with construction activity.
You can see whole project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118982983/Key-visual-for-building-materials-company