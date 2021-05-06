Flexy Global

Hirebee branding
Familiar with the saying “busy bee?”

Meet our new client, Hirebee.ai - listed in Berkley SkyDeck, Fall2020 - for whom we made a logo redesign. Our designers infused the logo with a whole list of associations that will help freshen up the brand image. Hirebee uses AI in automating the hiring process of applicants, so we took hives as a visual metaphor for AI - organizing the chaos into systematic hives.

Notice the smooth link between the letters? The curves might remind you the light fluttering wings of a bee. A small but critical creature known for its hard work, speed, and strong unity in a hive— Things an employer looks for.

But, our designers also based the curve on the sign of infinity, as a symbol of connectedness, continuous work, and the flow of ideas.

