Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
isya

Dashboard UI Plinto console

isya
isya
  • Save
Dashboard UI Plinto console widgets charts gbhn game design bubblemorphism neomorphism dashboard interface admin panel dashboard dashboard app graph uiux ux white clean design user expirience ui design interactive kids platform platform morph
Download color palette

Children's platform Plinto with internal currency for action. TV, media, games.
1. Play games
2. Watch content
3. Earn coins and archives

p.s. Dear Friends I'm looking for a job help me find a job I can't pay my rent🥺

isya
isya

More by isya

View profile
    • Like