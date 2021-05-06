Alvaro Ortiz

Duolingo Street Demo

Street ads don't give much space for interaction. Why not take advantage of augmented reality to give clients a taste of what your app offers in a matter of seconds? Animation of characters was made in Blender, post programming and logic in Spark AR.

Posted on May 6, 2021
Engage with clients through 3D
