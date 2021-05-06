Trending designs to inspire you
During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.
This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "Mind=Blown" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the source of mind-blowing moments—helping their audience experience the joy and satisfaction of learning something new.
This poster was created and presented before the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is not something we would recommend the client use today. Go get a vaccine shot.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director
"The Black Death" typeset in Castillo
Copy set in Alvaro
Rock hands drawn in Procreate