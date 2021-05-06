During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.

This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "Mind=Blown" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the source of mind-blowing moments—helping their audience experience the joy and satisfaction of learning something new.

This poster was created and presented before the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is not something we would recommend the client use today. Go get a vaccine shot.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director

Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter

Ally Fouts, Creative Director

"The Black Death" typeset in Castillo

Copy set in Alvaro

Rock hands drawn in Procreate