Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elliott Muñoz
Viget

The Black Death

Elliott Muñoz
Viget
Elliott Muñoz for Viget
Hire Us
  • Save
The Black Death mockup skeleton rock hands death black blackletter the black death illustration poster strategy brand strategy
The Black Death mockup skeleton rock hands death black blackletter the black death illustration poster strategy brand strategy
The Black Death mockup skeleton rock hands death black blackletter the black death illustration poster strategy brand strategy
The Black Death mockup skeleton rock hands death black blackletter the black death illustration poster strategy brand strategy
The Black Death mockup skeleton rock hands death black blackletter the black death illustration poster strategy brand strategy
Download color palette
  1. Wondrium_Black-Death_Poster_Rock-Hands.png
  2. Wondrium_Black-Death_Copy.png
  3. Wondrium_Black-Death_Title.png
  4. Wondrium_Black-Death_Poster_Copy.png
  5. Wondrium_Black-Death_Poster_Mockup.png

During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.

This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "Mind=Blown" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the source of mind-blowing moments—helping their audience experience the joy and satisfaction of learning something new.

This poster was created and presented before the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is not something we would recommend the client use today. Go get a vaccine shot.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director

"The Black Death" typeset in Castillo
Copy set in Alvaro
Rock hands drawn in Procreate

Viget
Viget
We brand, design, and build products and platforms.
Hire Us

More by Viget

View profile
    • Like