Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monika Aleknaitė

Similar lives in similar houses

Monika Aleknaitė
Monika Aleknaitė
  • Save
Similar lives in similar houses birds clouds identical houses monotony evening street neighbors neighbourhood illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This illustration reflects modern life. People live similar life in similar houses, do similar things, but they have an illusion, that their lives are different, colorful, special, better than others.

Monika Aleknaitė
Monika Aleknaitė

More by Monika Aleknaitė

View profile
    • Like